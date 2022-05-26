A 21-year-old man was arrested and is accused in a series of recent killings in El Paso and Pueblo counties, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday.

Carlos Ulises Diaz was arrested in Pueblo on May 19 in connection with the death investigations of four men at four separate locations in late April.

The homicides being investigated include:

- Homicide of Anthony Moore at the 20000 Block of Longhorn Point in unincorporated El Paso County. Investigation began on April 21. Lead investigating agency is the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

- Homicide of Manuel Zegarelli at 10th Street and North Hudson Avenue, Pueblo. Investigation began on April 25. Lead investigating agency is the Pueblo Police Department.

- Homicide of Vehto Finnell-Vigil at the 100 block of East 24th Street, Pueblo. Investigation began on April 25. Lead investigating agency is the Colorado Springs Police Department.

- Homicide of unidentified male at Airport Road and Murray Road, Colorado Springs. Investigation began on April 25. Lead investigating agency is the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The investigating agencies do not believe the deaths were random, and all of the victims were known associates to the suspect, according to the Sheriff's Office news release.

Colorado Springs police are asking for help in identifying the victim in their investigation. The male victim is possibly Hispanic, and appears to be in his early to late 20s. A composite sketch of the victim includes an ‘Aztec Eagle Tattoo’ on his chest. A still image from video surveillance recovered in Pueblo also is believed to show the unidentified victim.

To report information to Colorado Springs police, call 719-444-7000. To report information to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, call 719-520-7777. To remain anonymous for the cases, contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.