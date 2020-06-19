A man accused of committing a string of vehicle break-ins in neighborhoods east of Colorado Springs was arrested, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday.
Investigators said they believe the suspect, 22-year-old Nicholas Bridgford, was part of a rash of vehicle break-ins in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood, east of Colorado Springs, between May 5 and June 5, the news release said. Authorities said they are still searching for additional culprits.
The Sheriff's Office statement said the suspects used a stolen vehicle to "conduct a crime spree involving breaking into numerous vehicles in the same neighborhood." Wallets, money and credit cards were stolen, the statement said. Approximately 12 stolen bank cards were used to make purchases, it said.
Bridgford faces a slew of charges, including attempting to influence a public servant, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal impersonation, false information to a pawnbroker, identity theft and second-degree burglary, according to the Sheriff's Office. Court records show he faces previous charges of giving false information to a pawnbroker from last year, as well as theft charges.
Bridgford was booked in the El Paso County Jail in lieu of $84,000 bail.