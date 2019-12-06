Eric Michael Hauswedell

Eric Michael Hauswedell. Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department

Between Aug. 6 and Nov. 21, a suspect robbed several businesses and financial institutions in Colorado Springs.

Based on investigative efforts of the Colorado Springs Police Department Robbery Unit, detectives were able to identify a suspect.

Police named the suspect as 21-year-old Eric Michael Hauswedell. Robbery detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Hauswedell on Nov. 25 and he was taken into custody.

These are the locations and dates of the robberies:

  • Aug. 8- First Bank, West Garden of the Gods
  • Aug. 14- Check into Cash, Austin Bluffs Pkwy
  • Sep. 27- ANB Bank, West Garden of the Gods
  • Oct. 14- Check into Cash, Austin Bluffs Pkwy
  • Oct. 31- Check into Cash, South Academy Blvd
  • Nov. 9- TCF Bank, South Academy Blvd
  • Nov. 19- Dutch Brothers, North Circle Drive
  • Nov. 21- First Bank, West Garden of the Gods

