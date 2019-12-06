Between Aug. 6 and Nov. 21, a suspect robbed several businesses and financial institutions in Colorado Springs.
Based on investigative efforts of the Colorado Springs Police Department Robbery Unit, detectives were able to identify a suspect.
Police named the suspect as 21-year-old Eric Michael Hauswedell. Robbery detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Hauswedell on Nov. 25 and he was taken into custody.
These are the locations and dates of the robberies:
- Aug. 8- First Bank, West Garden of the Gods
- Aug. 14- Check into Cash, Austin Bluffs Pkwy
- Sep. 27- ANB Bank, West Garden of the Gods
- Oct. 14- Check into Cash, Austin Bluffs Pkwy
- Oct. 31- Check into Cash, South Academy Blvd
- Nov. 9- TCF Bank, South Academy Blvd
- Nov. 19- Dutch Brothers, North Circle Drive
- Nov. 21- First Bank, West Garden of the Gods