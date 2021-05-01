A suspect was arrested a day after a shooting that happened southeast of downtown Colorado Springs.
Police were alerted to a possible shooting in the 900 block of Santa Fe Street just before 1:30 Thursday morning. Responding officers found the victim at the Payne Chapel Apartments, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.
More than 24 hours later, officers spotted a suspect just off Lake Avenue to the west of I-25 on the south side of Colorado Springs. The Tactical Enforcement Unit was called to the area at about 3:30 in the afternoon on Friday and police were able to take 36-year-old Maurice ‘Marty’ Weller into custody. It isn’t clear if there are any other suspects at large.