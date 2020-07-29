Roberts

David Roberts. Photo courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department.

A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sex trafficking at a hotel on Colorado Springs' east side, police said.

Police believe David Roberts, 53, is tied to multiple sexual assaults which have been under investigation since January, when detectives received a report of a sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in the 600 block of Peterson Road near U.S. 24, police say. 

In February police received information about the false imprisonment of a 22-year-old woman in the 3600 block of East Uintah Avenue,  in east Colorado Springs, according to police.

Then in July, a report of a 38-year-old woman being sex trafficked from the same hotel on Peterson Road where the 16-year-old girl said she was attacked, police say.

Former Colorado Springs pastor, 29, averts prison in overtures to girl, 16

Any additional victims, witnesses or persons with information about Roberts' alleged crimes are asked to contact Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634 STOP.

Tags

Load comments