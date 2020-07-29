A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sex trafficking at a hotel on Colorado Springs' east side, police said.
Police believe David Roberts, 53, is tied to multiple sexual assaults which have been under investigation since January, when detectives received a report of a sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in the 600 block of Peterson Road near U.S. 24, police say.
In February police received information about the false imprisonment of a 22-year-old woman in the 3600 block of East Uintah Avenue, in east Colorado Springs, according to police.
Then in July, a report of a 38-year-old woman being sex trafficked from the same hotel on Peterson Road where the 16-year-old girl said she was attacked, police say.
Any additional victims, witnesses or persons with information about Roberts' alleged crimes are asked to contact Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634 STOP.