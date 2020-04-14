El Paso County sheriff's deputies arrested a man Monday on 14 counts of felony fraud-related cases and are asking for help in locating his wife.
Ryan Carneal, 43, was arrested by detectives as he arrived at the county courthouse for a hearing. He was charged with identify theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, forgery and cyber crimes, among other offenses, according to a Tuesday release from the sheriff's department.
Carneal used the identity of an El Paso County resident to purchase a vehicle, apply for a loan and open lines of credit. He has seven additional cases in the county related to fraud and will likely face additional charges, according to detectives.
His wife, Tarry Carneal, 40, is wanted on 10 felony arrest warrants in similar cases. Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Communications Center at 719-390-5555 or the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.