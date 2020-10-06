A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection to a deadly Monday morning shooting in Colorado Springs, police said.
Steven Walters was charged with first-degree murder after homicide detectives investigated a shooting in the 4600 block of Rusina Road, according to Lt. James Sokolik, a CSPD spokesman.
Officers responded to a call for service shortly after 11 a.m. Monday and found a deceased male at the scene with a single gunshot wound, Sokolik said in a news release.
After conducting an investigation of the shooting, detectives arrested Walters. He remains in the El Paso County jail, Sokolik said in the release.
RELATED
Victims identified in separate Colorado Springs homicide cases
Man killed wife before shooting himself along eastern Colorado Springs hiking trail, police say
The victim’s name is being withheld until an autopsy is performed and next of kin are notified, according to the release.
Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have been a witness to the shooting, to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Callers who would prefer to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.