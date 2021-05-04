Man arrested in Colorado Springs faces charges related to sexual exploitation of children

A 23-year-old man is facing charges related to sexual exploitation of children.
Colorado Springs Police shared a few details on the case with the public on Monday. According to police, they served a warrant in the 300 block of Catalina Court on Thursday. The area is in the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood just southeast of Quail Lake Park. During the search, authorities found evidence that allowed them to issue an arrest warrant for Christopher Austin Sanchez. Sanchez turned himself in on Friday.
As of Monday night, Sanchez remained in the El Paso County Jail without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 10.