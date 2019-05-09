A man accused of firing five to six bullets at another man sitting in his car west of Old Colorado City was arrested by El Paso County sheriff's deputies Wednesday.
Bradford Coleman, 22, is being held at the county jail on suspicion of attempted murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, menacing and reckless endangerment. His bail is set at $50,000.
Coleman reportedly shot his gun at the unidentified man just after 8 p.m. on May 1 in the 3000 block of West Colorado Avenue. He then ran toward the Midland Trail and into the lobby of the Travel Lodge Motel at 2625 Ore Mill Road.
Deputies searched the motel but could not find Coleman. He was found and taken into custody Wednesday.
Coleman pleaded guilty to possession of a schedule I/II substance April 30 and placed on probation for two years. He previously was on probation for an aggravated motor vehicle theft that occurred Jan. 31, 2018.