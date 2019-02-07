A 39-year-old man was arrested early Thursday after allegedly flagging down a woman on U.S. 24 and trying to kidnap her, Colorado Springs police said.
The woman was driving on U.S. 24 near Peterson Road when she saw a man, identified by police as Clarence Pate, waving at her from the side of the road. She picked him up and continued driving west on the highway.
At Academy Boulevard, police said, Pate became aggressive. The woman pulled over and tried to get out of the car with her keys, but Pate allegedly assaulted her and yanked her back into the vehicle, police said.
When she again attempted to escape, Pate allegedly tried to throw her into eastbound traffic.
Medical personnel who saw the incident tried to intervene and also were assaulted, police said.
Pate was taken into custody on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and assault and is being held at the El Paso County jail, inmate records show.
The woman and a medic suffered minor injuries.
Police do not believe the woman and Pate knew each other, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said.
Pate has a criminal history dating back to at least 2010, according to court documents. He was found guilty of third-degree assault in 2010 and 2015, motor vehicle theft in 2012 and escaping from a pending felony in 2016.
A permanent restraining order was also granted against him in 2015 by a woman who was 31 at the time.
Twitter: @lizmforster Phone: 636-0193