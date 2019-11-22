A 22-year-old man was arrested by Colorado Springs police Tuesday after a an alleged sexual assault four years ago at The Classical Academy was reported in October.

Police said Jason Emanuelson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault against another student while he was a senior attending the charter school during the 2015-2016 school year.

Authorities said he and the accuser were both enrolled at the academy at the time and that the alleged assault may have occurred on school property.

The month-long investigation led to identifying additional accusers, police said. Officers asked that anyone with information call 719-444-7000.