An investigation into a nearly 12-year-old homicide in Fremont County has led to the arrest of Jeffery Brian Smith, 37, of Goodyear, Ariz., sheriff's officials announced Monday.
Remzi Nesfield was reported missing in 2007 and his remains were found by a hiker on Sept. 28, 2016, in a remote part of western Fremont County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Forensic examination by the Fremont County coroner determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. Nesfield was believed to be 23 years old at the time of his death.
Smith is being held without bond at the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona, pending extradition, deputies say.
The coroner released the identity of the skeletal remains in December 2017, matching Nesfield's DNA through a nationwide search.