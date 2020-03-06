A 33-year-old man turned himself in to police after reportedly crashing into a Colorado Springs house and then fleeing the scene.
A viewer shared photos of the destruction left behind with 11 News Thursday night. It appeared the vehicle went over a deck and into the house. The crash happened near S. Murray Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue on the east side of the city at about 8:20 p.m.
The vehicle was later found near Murray Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue. Despite the destruction, the suspected 33-year-old driver who later turned himself in didn't have any injuries and is now facing a DUI charge.