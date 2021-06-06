Fountain police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly pointing a gun at an officer and other motorists during a car chase, according to a news release.
The suspect, whose name was not released, could face felony charges of menacing and eluding, officials said.
At about 5:40 p.m. a Fountain police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Honda Civic for what officials called a “minor traffic violation.” When the officer turned his lights on, the Honda sped off. As the pursuing officer closed in on the Honda, the suspect pointed a black pistol out the window, police said.
The officer chased the suspect from Fountain to Colorado Springs, during which time the suspect pointed the gun at the officer, and at other drivers, “at least three times," according to law enforcement.
Using a tactical driving maneuver, the officer was able to stop the fleeing car and arrest the suspect.
Anyone with information on, or who may have witnessed, this incident is asked to contact Officer Venegas at (719) 225-3559. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net.