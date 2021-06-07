The man arrested Sunday for allegedly pointing a gun at an officer and other motorists during a car chase has been identified.
Nicholas Johnson, 32, initially fled by car from an officer who was attempting to stop him Friday for a "minor traffic violation," according to a Monday news release from Fountain police.
He then allegedly pointed a pistol out the window toward the pursuing officer and other drivers.
Johnson has been arrested and charged with felony menacing, felony eluding, possession of a weapon by previous offender, and violation of a bail bond, according to the news release.
He was also charged with several misdemeanors.