A man was arrested Sunday near downtown Colorado Springs after detectives seized about 13,000 fentanyl pills from him.
Detectives from the the Colorado Springs Police Department's Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division, along with officers from the Downtown Area Response Team and agents from the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended Oswaldo Beltran, 44, after intercepting a shipment of pills brought to Colorado Springs from California.
Beltran was arrested for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.