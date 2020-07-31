cop lights.jpg

A 39-year-old man was arrested late Thursday night after crashing into a parked car in northwest Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police Department arrested Justyn Rizzardi on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police responded to the call around 11:04 where Rizzardi was transported to a local hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries and taken into custody on suspicion for DUI.

Big Valley Drive was closed for a few hours.

Editors Note: The original version of this story stated that Justyn Rizzardi was a woman. Rizzardi is a man.

