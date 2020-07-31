A 39-year-old man was arrested late Thursday night after crashing into a parked car in northwest Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs Police Department arrested Justyn Rizzardi on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Police responded to the call around 11:04 where Rizzardi was transported to a local hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries and taken into custody on suspicion for DUI.
Big Valley Drive was closed for a few hours.
Editors Note: The original version of this story stated that Justyn Rizzardi was a woman. Rizzardi is a man.