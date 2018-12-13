A Boulder County man is facing more than two dozen charges for breaking into residence halls on the CU Boulder campus this fall and stealing women’s underwear, according to a release from the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department.
Nicholas Joseph Lorenzo, 33, was arrested on Dec. 10 at Denver International Airport. Detectives had tracked Lorenzo as he was flying back to Colorado, and arrested him on a warrant requested by CUPD, the release said.
Lorenzo, who police said is a registered sex offender, is suspected of breaking into Aden, Brackett, Cockerel and Crossman residence halls in October and stealing women’s underwear from the laundry room. He's charged with 18 counts of burglary, four counts of theft, three counts of trespassing and one count of invasion of privacy.
