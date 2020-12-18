Police handcuffs on the table
Colorado Springs police arrested a man Thursday night on suspicion of attempted pimping and several other crimes, police said.

Police arrested 50-year-old Gary Hargraves around 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Corona Avenue after officers investigated a concern that Hargraves was setting up prostitution dates.

Police believe they had enough evidence to arrest Hargraves when he tried to arrange a meeting between a sex buyer and person he thought was an underage female.

Hargraves was arrested on suspicion of attempted human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, soliciting for child prostitution and attempted pimping. He was booked into the El Paso County jail.

