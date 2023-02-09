One person was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly chasing a woman with a "torch" in southeast Colorado Springs, Gazette news partner KKTV has reported.

Police said they responded to an area close to Airport Road and Chelton Road shortly before 6 p.m. and took the suspect into custody, according to KKTV. The man could reportedly face charges including attempted assault, menacing and use of an incendiary device.

At least one witness told KKTV a man was chasing someone with what police believe was an “extended Bic lighter” and he may have been using it as a makeshift flamethrower. The suspect has not been publicly identified by police.