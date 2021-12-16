One man has been arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing near downtown, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced.
Just before 3 p.m., police received calls about a stabbing in the 700 block of Sierra Madre Street. Police arrived to find a victim who had suffered serious injury. The victim was taken to the hospital, officials said.
Witnesses on scene identified Rodney Melton as the suspect and a police K-9 unit tracked Melton down two blocks away, officials said. Officers arrested Melton and found a bloody knife on his person. He has been booked into El Paso County jail.