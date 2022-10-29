A man was arrested in Fountain following an early-morning shooting that left one person dead Saturday.

Fountain police responded around 12:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at the Corner Pocket, a sports bar at 6502 South Highway 85. They found a deceased male upon arrival, according to a news release.

Witnesses say the suspect and victim were in a physical altercation inside the bar before the victim was shot outside, according to police. The suspect then fled the scene.

Fountain police and El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested Robert Kristo, 25, in connection with the homicide.

This is Fountain Police Department’s first homicide investigation of the year.