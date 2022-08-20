One man was arrested Saturday evening following an armed robbery, Colorado Springs police said.
Katahgi Hopkins was arrested on suspicion of robbery after police were dispatched to the 6000 block of Stetson Hills Boulevard just before 7 p.m. According to police, officers received a call about a robbery in progress at a store in which Hopkins allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint. When officers arrived, patrons pointed Hopkins out to police.
Hopkins attempted run from officers he was seen but was arrested following a short chase, police said.
Police said Hopkins had several warrants out for his arrest.