An Aurora man was arrested Wednesday at a Colorado Springs hotel for allegedly trying to meet an underage female whom he planned to pay to have sex with him, police said.
Tristan A. Woods was arrested on suspicion of soliciting for child prostitution and inducement of child prostitution, both felonies. Woods was being held at the El Paso County jail.
Gazette news partner KKTV reports that Woods was arrested at a hotel near the 1800 block of Briargate Parkway in north Colorado Springs.
