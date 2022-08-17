A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder after a woman died of a reported drug overdose east of Fountain, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday night.

Fountain police responded to the 9000 block of Squirrel Creek Road for a reported overdose, the sheriff's office said. They found a deceased woman, later identified by the El Paso County Coroner's office as 43-year-old Lisa Weidlich.

Fountain police turned the investigation over to the sheriff's office after learning the address was outside their jurisdiction. After further investigation, the office determined Weidlich's death to be suspicious.

Dennis Hase, 62, was identified as a suspect and later arrested and booked into the El Paso County jail.