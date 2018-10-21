A man was later arrested at his home after he hit two pedestrians and leaving the scene in Old Colorado City on Saturday, police say.
Police arrested Edward Reilly after several witnesses provided details of his car and his license plate. Police have not said what charges Reilly is facing, but suspect he was driving drunk when he hit the two pedestrians near South 26th Street and West Colorado Avenue about 8 p.m.
Both pedestrians were sent to the hospital. One of them suffered a fractured ankle, police said.