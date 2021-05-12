A man was arrested after intentionally ramming vehicles, trying to hit people with his pickup truck, chasing people with a metal pole, damaging property, and threatening multiple officers at the 800 Block of Sword Dancer Drive Monday evening, police say.
Officers were dispatched to the scene at around 7:50 P.M. after receiving 14 calls reporting the incident, according to police.
Upon arrival, an officer was able to make contact with the suspect who at the time was actively damaging property, the officer reported.
The suspect did comply with the officers commands and reportedly threw the metal pole at the officer. He then threatened the officer with a large metal religious statue and stated he was going to kill the officer, according to police.
The officer then tased the suspect multiple times, as the suspect continued to threaten him with the statue, police say. Eventually the suspect removed the taser wires from his body and continued threatening the officer's life, according to police.
Minutes later, additional officers arrived, and the suspect was tased again and reportedly fought multiple officers before being taken into custody.
The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital before being booked to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on a multitude of charges.
The officers were not injured.