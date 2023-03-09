A Colorado Springs man has been arrested and charged following a traffic collision involving two police officers in northern Colorado Springs near Interstate 25 on Feb. 17.

Officers were responding to a burglary call and heading southbound on Sinton Road around 10:55 p.m. A car traveling in the opposite direction swerved over the center line and crashed into two police vehicles, according to a news release.

The officer driving was severely injured in the crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The other driver, identified by police as 28-year-old Alexander Thomas, and the drivers of the police vehicles were taken to hospitals.

Thomas, who is believed to have been driving impaired, was arrested and faces charges, which court records show to include:

• Vehicular assault, DUI

• Vehicular assault, reckless

• Driving under the influence

• Careless driving resulting in injury

• Lane usage violation