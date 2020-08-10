Man arrested after standoff with law enforcement

COLORADO SPRINGS - A man is in custody following an hours-long standoff in the Cimarron Hills area Sunday.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to the home on Mohican Drive just before 4 p.m. on a domestic violence situation.
“Our suspect barricaded himself inside the home. We do know he has weapons. He also has an active felony warrant,” EPSO spokesperson Jacqueline Kirby told reporters while the standoff was still ongoing.
For the first few hours, crisis negotiators tried to convince the man to come out. As the situation carried further into the night, Kirby said tactics would have to change.