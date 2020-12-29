Residents in a Falcon neighborhood were directed to shelter-in-place Monday night while deputies dealt with a barricade suspect, the El Paso County Sheriff's office tweeted.
Deputies were trying to contact a barricaded suspect in the the 7600 block of Mortensen Road shortly before 11 p.m. Monday.
"Secure your home and stay away from doors and windows," the sheriff's office tweeted. "You may evacuate the area if you choose but be aware of inclement weather conditions."
Deputies also closed Mortenson, Greenough and Old Spec Roads during the standoff.
After several hours deputies arrested 37-year-old Charles Dowling.