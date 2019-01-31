A 20-year-old man suspected of stealing a car that was left running and unattended was arrested Wednesday after a standoff with Colorado Springs police.
Ryan Daniel Carvey was arrested on suspicion of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft of a car worth more than $20,000, a felony, and driving under restraint, a misdemeanor, court records show.
The car was stolen Tuesday from the 300 block of South Union Boulevard, said police Lt. Howard Black.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported that the owner of the car left it running behind their house about 10 a.m. Officers lost sight of the car during a pursuit.
Officers tracked Carvey to a condominium complex near Murray and Fountain boulevards. He reportedly barricaded himself, forcing an hour-long standoff with police.
Last year, 177 vehicles that were being warmed up while unattended were stolen in Colorado Springs, according to a tweet from police. Officers hope to curb these crimes during Puffer Awareness Week, which ends Saturday.
"In about four to seven seconds, your car could be gone. Even when you think you have it locked, breaking a window happens quickly and the car is moving down the roadway," said Lt. Howard Black, spokesman for the Colorado Springs Police Department.