A man was arrested after a standoff in northeast Colorado Springs Sunday. (Photo by KKTV) 

A man was arrested following a SWAT standoff near Meadow Ridge and Black Walnut drives in northeast Colorado Springs Sunday night.

Police say the man, wanted on domestic violence charges, was refusing to come out of a home in the area. They did not release additional information on the man, but said he might have been armed.

Before the standoff ended, KKTV reporter Megan Hiler reported in a Tweet at about 9 p.m. that a man at a home on the 7800 block of Black Walnut Street was on the roof and refusing to come down.

