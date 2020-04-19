A man was arrested following a SWAT standoff near Meadow Ridge and Black Walnut drives in northeast Colorado Springs Sunday night.
Police say the man, wanted on domestic violence charges, was refusing to come out of a home in the area. They did not release additional information on the man, but said he might have been armed.
Before the standoff ended, KKTV reporter Megan Hiler reported in a Tweet at about 9 p.m. that a man at a home on the 7800 block of Black Walnut Street was on the roof and refusing to come down.
HAPPENING NOW: I’m on the 7800 block of Black Walnut Dr. where police have surrounded a house with a man on the roof. They say he is potentially armed. He has been shouting and pacing since I’ve gotten here. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/BayrlOux6z— Megan Hiler (@MeganHilerTV) April 20, 2020
