A man was arrested Saturday after stabbing another man in southeast Colorado Springs, according to police.

Colorado Springs police officers responded to the 500 block of South Circle Drive, near the intersection of Circle Drive and Airport Road, around 9:30 p.m., Saturday for the reported stabbing.

One man was found with serious but "non-life threatening" wounds, but no others were injured and the knife was found on scene, police said.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Ricky Rhodes, fled the scene on foot but later returned to the area and was arrested, police said.

Rhodes faces charges of third-degree felony assault with a deadly weapon, and is currently being held at the El Paso County jail on a $25,000 bond, online court records show.

Rhodes was previously convicted of robbery, a fourth-degree felony, in 2011, various felony drug charges in 2018 and misdemeanor theft between $300 to $750 in 2020, records show.