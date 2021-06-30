arrest 6/30

Joseph Long was arrested Wednesday after El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies issued a shelter in place in southern Colorado Springs

 El Paso County Sheriff's Office

El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 30-year-old man after issuing a shelter-in-place while they searched for him in southern Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4:15 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted they had arrested Joseph Long in connection with the search, and that the shelter-in-place order issued for the area around Hancock and Montrose avenues was over. 

The shelter-in-place order originally reached Colorado Springs residents living in the area of Hancock and Montrose at around 3 p.m.

The sheriff's office has not yet announced the reason for apprehending Long.

Colorado Springs police searching for suspects in robbery after shots-fired call
11 arrested in child enticement operation in northern Colorado

Tags

Load comments