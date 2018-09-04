A man was arrested after he allegedly ran over his wife with a car, Colorado Springs police said.
A domestic disturbance was reported in the 2600 block of Mason Way about 4:30 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, the woman was being treated by medics and later taken to a local hospital.
Police determined that the woman had been run over by her estranged husband. Officers arrested Jose Soltero, 34, on suspicion of second-degree assault, violation of a protection order, child abuse, harassment and third-degree assault.