A man was arrested after he allegedly reached for a gun inside a stolen van during a traffic stop early Thursday, Colorado Springs police said.
Nicholas Medina and a female passenger were arrested on unrelated warrants following a reported theft near Ace Loans Pawn Shop, 2339 E. Platte Ave., police said. Officers arrived about 3:45 a.m. to find a parked van near the store.
As officers approached the van, it started to pull away, police said. It stopped about a block away.
"Once the vehicle got to this intersection, it appeared as if the vehicle became disabled, and began to slowly roll back into a police cruiser, where it came to rest," police said in a report.
Officers found Medina and a female in the front seats, police said.
"Male was told multiple times to keep his hands up and stop reaching around," police said. "He appeared to be reaching down to the right of the driver seat where a gun was later located."
The van was reported stolen on Dec. 27.
Police have not released identity of the passenger.