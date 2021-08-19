Colorado Springs police arrested a man with an outstanding warrant after he threatened officers and rammed several police vehicles overnight Wednesday, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police and firefighters responded to a call for service around 10:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Post Oak Drive, police said.
A warrant was issued for 28-year-old Christian Cortez Wednesday. He was suspected of sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust for a victim under the age of 15, court records show.
Cortez was uncooperative with first responders and went inside his home during negotiations then returned threatening police with "a large knife," officers said.
Negotiations continued for two hours while Cortez went in and out of his home, police said.
Cortez exited his house at 1:04 a.m. and jumped inside a car parked in his driveway in an attempt to escape. Cortez tried to drive away, ramming four police cars blocking his driveway, officers said.
Cortez surrendered to police after they deployed pepper spray into the vehicle, police said.
A shelter-in-place order was issued during the standoff and lifted around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Gazette news partner KKTV said.