Police on Tuesday Tased and arrested a man they say harassed a woman in a stolen vehicle and was carrying a stolen gun, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced.

Just shy of 5 p.m. Tuesday one police officer was investigating a crash in the 300 block of East Willamette Avenue when he heard a man and woman arguing, according to officials. When the officer located the source of the argument, police said he heard the woman yelling for the man, identified as Anthony Digirolamo, to get off of her.

When the officer ordered Digirolamo out of the vehicle, he did not comply and a physical struggle ensued between the two, police said. The officer used his Taser on Digirolamo.

Additional officers eventually arrived on scene and detained the man. As officers searched Digirolamo they found a stolen firearm, police said, and further investigation also revealed the vehicle the couple was in was stolen.

Digirolamo received medical attention and was booked at the El Paso County jail on charges related to this incident as well as warrants, police said.