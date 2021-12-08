El Paso County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of pointing a gun at an on-demand transportation service driver who gave him a ride south of Security-Widefield.

Deputies searched the 100 block of Estrella Vista Lane for 30-year-old Salvador Velasco after a driver coaxed Velasco out of his car when Velasco pointed a gun at him, the sheriff's office said; the driver left him there and called 911, authorities said.

Deputies found Velasco a short distance away in the 1000 block of Drury Lane, but he refused to listen to law enforcement's commands and reached into his jacket and made a movement toward deputies, the sheriff's office said.

That's when a deputy released a law enforcement dog on Velasco, the sheriff's office said. He resisted the dog, but deputies managed to take Velasco into custody, law enforcement said.

Emergency responders transported Velasco to the hospital for injuries from the dog.

A "defaced" gun used by the suspect was found abandoned in the driver's car, deputies said.

Velasco is suspected of felony menacing, among other charges. He also was wanted on an active warrant for felony burglary in Texas, deputies said.

Velasco will be booked in the El Paso County jail after being medically cleared at the hospital, deputies said.