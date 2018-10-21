A man suspected in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Old Colorado City in which two pedestrians were injured was arrested at his home, Colorado Springs police said.
Police arrested Edward Reilly after several witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle and its license plate number after it drove off. Police have not said what charges Reilly could face.
The pedestrians were hit about 8 p.m. near South 26th Street and West Colorado Avenue. Both pedestrians, one of whom had a broken ankle, were taken to the hospital, police said.