A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly fired shots at several people in Old Colorado City early Tuesday morning, Colorado Springs police said.
Two police officers were responding to an unrelated call around 1 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots near the 3000 block of West Colorado Avenue. Police soon found several people who had been shot at but unharmed, near the Red Rock Canyon strip mall.
According to Gazette news partner KKTV, a witness said she heard a man yelling just before he fired on the group standing outside Walgreens.
Victims directed officers toward 31st Street and West Colorado Avenue, where they saw the man running. Police found the suspect, identified as Jeremiah Brock, hiding by a KFC restaurant east of scene.
Brock faces multiple charges including attempted murder. Police told KKTV they recovered a gun from Brock.