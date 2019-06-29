Police say a man who picked a fight with a Colorado Springs nightclub's bouncer slammed through the club's North Tejon Street window before he was arrested early Saturday.
Daryk Null was cuffed on suspicion of two felony assaults after a security guard tried to throw him out of a bar, police said. The bouncer was trying to break up a fight between Null and another customer when the brawl began, police said.
While the security guard tried to wrestle Null out of the bar, the two somehow crashed through the club's window, police said.
Police say they hauled Null from the unidentified club to a hospital to treat lacerations from the broken glass. While there, authorities said Null kicked an officer in the jaw. The officer was released later with minor bruising, authorities confirmed.
Null was held at the El Paso County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail, records show.