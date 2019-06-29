Police lights

Police say a man who picked a fight with a Colorado Springs nightclub's bouncer slammed through the club's North Tejon Street window before he was arrested early Saturday. 

Two dead after shooting near eastern Colorado Springs school

Daryk Null was cuffed on suspicion of two felony assaults after a security guard tried to throw him out of a bar, police said. The bouncer was trying to break up a fight between Null and another customer when the brawl began, police said.

While the security guard tried to wrestle Null out of the bar, the two somehow crashed through the club's window, police said. 

Motorcyclist becomes third Colorado Springs traffic fatality in past week

Police say they hauled Null from the unidentified club to a hospital to treat lacerations from the broken glass. While there, authorities said Null kicked an officer in the jaw. The officer was released later with minor bruising, authorities confirmed. 

Null was held at the El Paso County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail, records show.

Woman attacked by man near Bear Creek Dog Park, police say

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in environment and outdoor recreation. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments