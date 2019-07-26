In just minutes of pure mayhem Thursday night in north Colorado Springs, at least two vehicles were wrecked, a good Samaritan was carjacked, a woman was assaulted and a man was attacked in a home invasion, police said.
The chaos only ended when officers arrested a man at the home where he was in a struggle with the male resident. The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital with a neck injury.
Police did not say what charges he is facing.
According to the police report:
The incident began around 7 p.m. with a report of a crash in the 7200 block of Commerce Center Drive. Several people sought to help the crash victim, who carjacked one of their vehicles.
A few minutes, the man crashed the stolen vehicle near a home, tried to steal a vehicle parked in the driveway, and assaulted the woman who lived there when she came out and tried to stop him. The woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
After failing to steal the vehicle in the driveway, the man then went into a home down the street where he attacked a man who lived there. Officers found him in the home in the 7500 block of Gillen Road still fighting with the resident and arrested him.
The suspect underwent surgery at a hospital for an unrelated throat injury.
