Gillen Road carjacking
A good Samaritan was carjacked  at Gillen Road Thursday night.

Photo courtesy of KKTV
In just minutes of pure mayhem Thursday night in north Colorado Springs, at least two vehicles were wrecked, a good Samaritan was carjacked, a woman was assaulted and a man was attacked in a home invasion, police said.

The chaos only ended when officers arrested a man at the home where he was in a struggle with the male resident. The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital with a neck injury.

Police did not say what charges he is facing.

According to the police report:

The incident began around 7 p.m. with a report of a crash in the 7200 block of Commerce Center Drive. Several people sought to help the crash victim, who carjacked one of their vehicles.

A few minutes, the man crashed the stolen vehicle near a home, tried to steal a vehicle parked in the driveway, and assaulted the woman who lived there when she came out and tried to stop him. The woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. 

After failing to steal the vehicle in the driveway, the man then went into a home down the street where he attacked a man who lived there. Officers found him in the home in the 7500 block of Gillen Road still fighting with the resident and arrested him.

The suspect underwent surgery at a hospital for an unrelated throat injury. 

