Colorado Springs police arrested a man they say stalked his former girlfriend for a month before breaking into her home, kidnapping her, and assaulting her Friday night.
Police said Saul Bujanda, 29, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Colorado Springs home sometime around 10:30 p.m. Friday, where he waited for her to return.
When she did, police said Bujanda confronted her about her new boyfriend before promptly assaulting and seriously injuring her. Police said Bujanda also sexually assaulted her, before taking her against her will to his residence, where he held her for around 10 hours and assaulted her several more times.
Bujanda eventually fell asleep, allowing his former girlfriend to text 911 for help. Colorado Springs police responded and immediately arrested Bujanda, and transported the woman to Memorial Hospital.
Friday’s incident came after Bujanda had stalked his former girlfriend for around a month, after their six-month relationship ended, police said.
Police accused Bujanda of first-degree kidnapping, burglary, and sexual assault, as well as second-degree assault. He’s being held at the criminal justice center.