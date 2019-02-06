A man was arrested after he kicked officers attempting to arrest him late Tuesday near Bass Pro Shop in northern Colorado Springs.
Tryvone Brooks, 21, resisted the arrest by initially running from officers, then started to kick them during the arrest and injured one officer's hand, police say. The officer's injuries were minor and he was able to return back to work.
Police responded to a disturbance call at 13012 Bass Pro Drive about 10:15 p.m. when they also learned Brooks had an open warrant.
Brooks is facing charges of the outstanding warrant, second degree assault on a police officer and obstruction.