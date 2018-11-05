Police made an arrest after several reports of a man acting aggressive toward customers, including a child, at a Starbucks in Colorado Springs over the weekend.
Carl Black, 38, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and obstruction. The first call was made claiming an attempted child abduction when Black allegedly approached a child inside the coffee shop. Police said the interaction was odd and inappropriate, but made no arrest Saturday.
The incident near Centennial Boulevard and Garden of the Gods Road went viral on Facebook, where comments on the post also mention several reports of Black acting aggressive toward neighborhood residents in the Mountain Shadows area in northwest Colorado Springs.
On Sunday, police responded again to the same Starbucks at 4465 Centennial Blvd. about 3:30 p.m. after reports of a man acting aggressive while egging on his dog toward customers. Black refused to leave the coffee shop and hid under blankets inside his van when police arrived.
After police made contact with Black, he voluntarily came out of his van. The dog is being held at Pikes Peak Humane Society for safekeeping, police said.