Police on Thursday arrested a man suspected of exchanging gunfire hours earlier with officers at a reservoir in Colorado Springs, authorities said.
Christopher Jerome Wilson, 48, faces attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment charges.
El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said Wilson was arrested in the 4000 block of North Nevada Avenue and that he was taken into custody "without resistance." He is being held in the El Paso County jail on $50,000 bond.
None of the three officers involved in the shooting was injured, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said. Wilson was not shot, but had to be medically cleared before being booked into jail, Kirby said without elaborating.
The officers went to Pikeview Reservoir in the 4200 block of Mark Dabling Boulevard about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday after police received a report of shot being fired.
When officers tried to contact a man at the location, he opened fire on them, the Sheriff's Office said. All three officers fired back and the man took off running.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting as a neutral agency. The three officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, which is routine when deadly force is used.
Click here for more local crime and public safety news.