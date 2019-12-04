A 28-year-old is in custody after allegedly shooting at another man during a fight at an apartment complex.
Police say the men got into a brawl at the Montebello Garden Apartments late Tuesday night, and at some point during the scuffle one of the men ran into his home and grabbed a gun. The suspect allegedly started shooting in the other man's direction but didn't hit him.
Officers were called to the scene on reports of shots fired and identified the person accused of shooting the gun. He has been identified as Devon Gray. Police tell 11 News Gray could face charges of attempted first-degree assault and weapons charges.