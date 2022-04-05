040622-news-calil-witherspoon

A 21-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly fired shots from a rifle at people inside a Fountain motel, "narrowly missing them," police said.

Calil Witherspoon was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of several offenses, including attempted first-degree murder, two counts of menacing and illegal discharge of a weapon by a previous offender, police said.

Officers responded about 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a shooting at the Fountain Inn, 650 Champlin Drive, police said. Witherspoon allegedly confronted people with the rifle and shot at two people, nearly striking them.

Police said one of the shots almost hit another person who was in a different room at the motel.

Officers arrived and arrested Witherspoon as he was walking away from the motel, police said.

He is also accused of carrying a concealed weapon and child abuse and reckless endangerment, police said.

