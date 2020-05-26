A man was arrested Sunday after authorities said they found several explosive devices inside a Colorado Springs home, Colorado Springs police said Tuesday.

Police said their investigation began May 9, when on two different occasions, patrol officers responded to a home in the 3800 block of Maizeland Road for reports of explosions. Remnants of multiple explosive devices were recovered, police said.

About two weeks later, authorities identified 33-year-old Zachary Lightner as a suspect, police said. Two more explosive devices were found after a second search, police said.

Lightner faces an arson charge and possession of an explosive device charge, according to court documents. He is scheduled to appear in court June 4.

